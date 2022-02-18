Tata Group Invited To Invest In Assam

CM holds series of meetings with officials of Tata Group at Mumbai

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 17: Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was in Mumbai on Thursday, held a series of meetings with officials of Tata Group. Dr. Sarma interacted with Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran and other top office bearers of Tata Sons, Tata Consumers, TCS, Tata Technologies, Indian Hotel and Tata Motors at Bombay House, Mumbai on Thursday afternoon.

In the meeting, the chief minister urged Tata Group to come forward for investment in Assam, especially in health, education, green & renewable energy, tourism & hospitality sector. Dr. Sarma assured that the state government will provide all necessary support including certain policy changes, providing capital subsidy etc. to make the state a preferred investment destination of the country. Senior officers of Government of Assam were also present during this meeting.

Sarma also held a meeting with Tata Trust’s vice chairman Vijay Singh, CEO Srinath Narasimhan, Board of Trustees of Tata Trust at Mumbai on Thursday. During the meeting, the progress of construction works of State Cancer Institutes under Assam Cancer Care Foundation was reviewed. Noteworthy that out of seventeen number of cancer institutes, seven are targeted to be inaugurated in April, 2022. In the meeting, Dr. Sarma urged Tata Trust to engage a team to study the basic requirements for establishment of the proposed South Asian Cancer Institute in Assam.

The chief minister on Thursday also met Padma Bhushan Subramanian Ramadorai, former vice-chairman of Tata Consultancy Services and chairman, Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Guwahati. He discussed several issues with Ramadorai related to TCS, TISS, IIIT-G etc. to bring more excellence in Assam’s education sector adopting new ideas and technology.

Sarma on Thursday held a discussion with SRCC Children’s Hospital Facility director Rupesh R Choubey regarding strengthening paediatric healthcare facilities in the state of Assam. He also invited SRCC Children’s Hospital to work together in the functioning of the new Super Speciality Hospital in Guwahati, especially in Paediatric Neurology and Paediatric Cardiac Surgery sector. He directed MD, NHM, Assam to draft a MoU in this regard.

The chief minister also met Anita Rajan, chief executive officer of Tata STRIVE, a skill development initiative of Tata Trusts at Taj Chambers, Mumbai on Thursday. During the meeting, he sought cooperation of Tata STRIVE for Project Arohan, a four years mentorship program of the Government of Assam for meritorious students. Apart from some other suggestions, Dr Sarma also urged the CEO to add the component of soft skills development for students in Project Arohan project.

Sarma also held a meeting with Dr. Shalini Bharat, director of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) at Taj Chambers, Mumbai. They discussed several issues including strengthening the infrastructure and academic activities of TISS, Guwahati campus.

Earlier on Thursday, the chief minister held a virtual meeting with Padmashree Dr. Milind V. Kirtane, a renowned ENT specialist of the country regarding strengthening the ENT treatment facilities in Assam. He urged Dr. Kirtane to initiate a training programme from April, 2022 to develop a team of specialists.