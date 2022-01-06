TAYPA Criticises CM’s Speech on 6th Schedule

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Jan 5: Referring to the chief minister’s New Year speech, Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad (TAYPA) central committee in a press release here on Monday said that the state CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s speech on the inclusion of the six ethnic tribes in the Sixth Schedule has aroused dissatisfaction among the Ahoms in Assam. The release signed by Bhrigu Hatimuria, president and Diganta Tamuli, secretary, TAYPA, said that a unanimous resolution was adopted in the state Assembly regarding the issue. Following a nod from the registrar general of India and the National Commission on Scheduled Caste and on the recommendations of the Central Cabinet, the bill was tabled before the Rajya Sabha for inclusion of the six ethnic tribes of Assam in 2019.

Further, the release said that the organisations of the six ethnic tribes arrived at an agreement after a series of discussions with the chief minister. The six ethnic groups in Assam voted for the BJP largely on the basis of the BJP support for the cause of scheduling the groups under the sixth schedule in 2021. The ethnic groups were expecting positive results from the BJP AGP government, but of late the dithering stand of the state government on the issue has frustrated the six ethnic tribes. The leaders of the organisation have warned the government against any divisive policy to weaken the movement among the tribes and demanded an early solution to their demands. Failure of the government may invite large-scale violence in Assam, the release warned.