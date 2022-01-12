TB is Not Only a Disease But Also a Social Problem: Golaghat DC

NRL offers helping hand for TB prevention, signs MoU

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 11: The Numaligarh Refinery Limited signed an MoU with Golaghat District TB cell under National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme for TB care and prevention at the conference hall of the office of the deputy commissioner Golaghat on Tuesday.

Through the MoU, the State TB Cell will prioritise two interconnected aspects of India’s response – strengthening and supporting the community response to TB and advocating for increased financial, intellectual, and other resources for TB.

The MoU signing ceremony was moderated and coordinated by Dr Arup Jyoti Kalita, ISE Expert State Technical Support Unit NTEP Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrigesh Narayan Baruah, deputy commissioner, Golaghat district, said, “TB is not only a health disease but also a social problem. Even though anyone can be affected by TB, the worst hit are the marginalised sections of the society who battle poverty, malnutrition, poor hygiene, stigma, loss of wages, poor housing and working conditions etc. Such multifaceted issues are beyond the efforts of the health sector alone and they call for comprehensive solutions by meaningful involvement of non-health sectors.”

Baruah further said that there was a need to focus on motivating people in completing their treatment, and removal of superstitions and stigma.

“We must address TB with a convergent approach engaging all possible stakeholders. I am appreciating these efforts of NTEP and NRL and committing my full support to the mission,” he further said.

Through this MoU, the State TB Cell, Assam aims to reach out to all formal, informal, migrant workforce and local people for improved awareness about TB and link anyone with symptoms of TB to the public health system for diagnosis and treatment.

“By signing the MOU on TB elimination in Golaghat district of Assam, we hope to demonstrate that public undertaking units and corporates can put in place a sustainable system to help reduce the burden of TB and provide their employees and local people with access to free TB services within NTEP,” said Dr N J Das, additional director cum SPO NTEP, Department of Health Services, Government of Assam.

Dr A. C. Mahanta, joint director, Department of Health Services (DHS), Golaghat district, said, “TB is one of the world’s leading killer diseases, but it is 100 percent preventable and curable. Along with proper nutrition, convergence of line departments with the Health department is important.”

He appealed to the NRL to support their employees and people of the district and spread awareness about TB and its treatment to them.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Sunita Ekka, district TB officer, Golaghat, presented the key aspects of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) with a focus on the TB situation in Golaghat district.

“The burden of TB in industries and tea garden areas, when compared to the total cases in Golaghat district, are high. We are now engaging in activities such as active case finding to detect more cases and support the patients to complete treatment and become fully cured. This MoU with NRL will help us with early detection and aid in treatment adherence,” she said.

“The figures of the TB scenario are very concerning, especially since this is a curable disease. Dr Kajal Saikia, general manager, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) extends its full support to National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) for the implementation of this MOU,” said Dr Kajal Saikia, general manager (HR), NRL.

The ceremony was attended by Dr P. Bordoloi, state IEC coordinator, STC Assam and officials of STSU Assam and DTC Golaghat.

Signing the MoU, Dr R K Mahanta, medical superintendent, VKNRLH gave their commitment for the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).