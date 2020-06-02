TE lynching case: Demand for trial in fast track court gets louder

Arrested three demanded to three-day police custody

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 1: Members of Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad (TAYP) and Asom Jatiyabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) staged demonstrations in protest against the alleged lynching of Debashish Gogoi by workers of Gabroo Purbat tea estate near Mariani in Jorhat district on Friday evening.

Mariani and Charaideo units of TAYP, while maintaining social distancing norms due to the Covid-19 lockdown guidelines during their protests, demanded compensation of Rs 20 lakh to be paid to the family of Debashish Gogoi and trial of the case by a fast track court.

They also demanded hanging of those found guilty in the gruesome murder of Debashish.

Both Jorhat Lok Sabha MP Topon Gogoi and Rajya Sabha member Kamakhya Prasad Tasa on Monday visited the house of Debashish at Milgaon, Puthinidi, Mariani and expressed their grief at his death.

Later, talking to newspersons Topon Gogoi said that he had spoken to chief minister regarding setting up of a fast track court to try the case.

Tasa, while condemning the incident commiserated with the family in their hour of grief.

Meanwhile police have picked up three more persons for questioning on Sunday night in this connection.

Out of the five arrested on Sunday, three, Ashok Sawra, Sachin Sawra and Radheshyam Kurmi, all workers of the tea estate, have been sent to three days police remand.

Debashish Gogoi, a 24-year old youth along with a friend Aditya Das (23 years )of Deberapar Chariali), were allegedly beaten up by workers of Gabroo Purbat tea estate under Deberapar police outpost along Assam Nagaland border on Friday evening. Debashish succumbed to his injuries at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) on Saturday evening where he had been brought in an unconscious state on Saturday. Aditya also reportedly is still under treatment at JMCH for his injuries.

Debashish, Aditya and seven others had gone to the tea estate on three scootys and one motorcycle for an outing. On their way back, the Scooty which was reportedly being driven by Aditya with Debashish riding pillion hit three tea workers including two women, one of who was badly injured in her leg and was hospitalised.

As per reports, a section of irate tea workers, returning from work, allegedly beat up both Aditya and Debashish, which later resulted in the latter’s death in hospital.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered by the district administration.