Tea gardens becoming Covid hotspot? 10 more cases push Zaloni tea estate Covid tally to 143

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 6: Detection of ten more cases after contact tracing pushed Covid-19 positive cases to 143 at Zaloni tea estate on Thursday.

This development led Dibrugarh district administration to declare Zaloni tea estate as a containment zone and shut it down.

BuriKhowang village of Khowang and a village at Merbeel were also declared containment zones after rising cases of Covid-19.

The circle officer of Tengakhat revenue circle, medical inspector of plantations and officials from the health department rushed to the garden to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, the garden hospital and two vacant staff quarters have been turned into temporary isolation centers for the positive patients.

It might be mentioned that tea based organisations have been demanding vaccination in the tea garden areas for a long time. Residents felt that possibility of Covid spreading fast among tea garden workers is high given close proximity of their residences

Dibrugarh deputy commissioner cum chairman of District Disaster Management Authority Pallav Gopal Shah has ordered closure of all leased weekly hat/market under Tengakhat development block with immediate effect. The deputy commissioner also instructed the concerned circle officers/ BDOs to take steps to close all such markets in their respective areas if the situation demands.

Jha said, “We have started a vaccination drive at Zaloni tea estate from Wednesday. At least 50 beneficiaries were vaccinated at Zaloni tea estate. We have already declared Zaloni tea estate as Containment zones,”

On the other hand, 60 Covid-19 positive cases were detected at Mayajan tea estate on Thursday after testing.

“The tea estates are vulnerable to the virus because the people in the tea belt area live in close proximity and it is very possible that the virus can easily spread into the areas. Already vaccination drive has started in the tea garden areas of Dibrugarh,” said an official of the health department.

On Thursday, 456 Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Dibrugarh.