Teacher Arun Bordoloi feted

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Oct 25: Teacher-organiser Arun Bordoloi was felicitated with a citation, gamocha and a packet of books and by the Borpam Tiniali Yuba Oikya Mancha on Sunday at Borpam for his outstanding contributions towards social service. The Borpam Tiniali Yuba Oikya Mancha had organised a Jhumur competition at Borpam Tiniali, to the north of Sootea on Sunday like the previous years. Pankaj Das inaugurated the competition wherein a total of six teams from different parts of Biswanath had participated. The prize distribution and open session was held with Khiramai Bordoloi in the chair. The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Amitav Barua, Ratul Bhuyan, Kalpajit Sarma, Mahesh Chhatry, Shyam Kumar Nag along with other dignitaries.

