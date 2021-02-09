Teachers must strive to be attention seekers: Padma Shri Eli Ahmed

HT Correspondent

UDALGURI, Feb 9: “As like training is required for any specialized profession, teachers must train themselves before they enter the classroom and must receive formal training as well as courses like Bachelor of Education (B.Ed).” This was observed by noted writer and social activist Padma Shri Awardee, Eli Ahmed at RC Sahariah Teacher’s Training College at Tangla town in Udalguri district on Monday.

Notably, Ahmed was addressing a memorial lecture on the topic “Relation of Literature and Music with Education” commemorating the 36th death anniversary of educationist and politician, Ramesh Chandra Saharia.

She asserted that teachers must strive to be attention seekers and impart education by motivating the students to pursue the subjects. Government Banikanta TT College principal Dr Mousumi Bordoloi while addressing the session stressed on the necessity of teachers being tech-savvy and highlighted the importance of e- learning.

“Teachers must inculcate communication skills and must inspire and motivate the students to learn and carry on the teaching and learning process,” she added. Earlier the programme was initiated by paying floral tribute to the portrait of RC Sahariah by President of RC Sahariah Memorial Trust, Mridula Sahariah who in her speech highlighted the vision and dream of her husband Ramesh Chandra Sahariah to build a viable environment of education in the region.

Notably, the programme was organised by Ramesh Chandra Saharia Education Trust.