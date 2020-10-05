Teachers stage protests in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 5: Teaching fraternities in Kokrajhar staged a two hour sit in protest demonstration on Monday demanding proper implementation of the 7th pay commission and reinstatement of old pension schemes, filling up of vacancies in the schools across the state, etc.

Hundreds of teachers under Kokrajhar subdivision participated in the protest demonstration and demanded early solutions to the issues and grievances of the teaching community in the state.

Notably, the demonstration was staged in front of Kokrajhar Block Elementary Education Office at Titaguri and Dotma block Elementary Education Office separately and was organized by Kokrajhar Mahukuma Shikak Sanmiloni and All Bodo Primary Teacher’s Association.

The associations urged the state government to take bold steps to solve the issues and problems of the teaching fraternities in the state at the earliest. It further alleged that even after chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal directing concerned education commissioner and secretary for solution of the teachers issues and grievances, yet the concerned bureaucrats have not taken any initiatives on the issues till date.

President of Korea Manikins teacher association Bikash Subedy said that teachers are deprived of their due right and welfare aspects due to the insincere attitude from the government. He demanded early solutions to the issues and grievances.