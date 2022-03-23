Teachers, workers of Kokrajhar urged Education dept to allocate salaries

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 22: Teachers and workers of the secondary schools in Bodoland Territorial Region districts are deprived of their due salaries for February month due to insincerity from the concerned department.

Addressing the reporters on Tuesday at a press conference held in Kokrajhar, Rajkumar Subedy and secretary Pwilao Brahma of ‘Asom Madhyamik Shikshak aru Karmachari Santha’ of BTAD committee said that they are yet to get their salaries for February month.

They informed that there are nearly 200 school teachers and workers who are not getting their due salaries due to a shortfall of budget. They said that there are reports of Rs 7 crore shortfall. The leaders informed that they have even met the concerned departmental officers over the issues and grievances of the salaries, yet there are no responses from the other end.

They have urged the Education department of Bodoland Territorial Region to make allocation and sanction the salaries of February month to pave the way for healthy welfare and development of the teachers and workers with immediate effect.

The group leaders have also warned to organise protest demonstrations if the department fails to allocate the salaries within the March month itself.