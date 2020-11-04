Team of Tiwa bodies meet Sonowal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 3: A delegation of five Tiwa organisations led by All Tiwa Students’ Union met chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the latter’s official residence here on Tuesday and submitted a three-point memorandum containing their demands.

In the brief meeting, the Tiwa delegation demanded for the exclusion of Tiwa villages from the ambit of Assam State Capital Region. It may be noted that for the development of Guwahati as an important international trade centre, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced the formation of Assam State Capital Region in his speech on 15 August 2016 encompassing Guwahati and its peripheral areas in line with the ‘National Capital Region’. Accordingly, an Act was passed in the name of Assam State Capital Regional Development Authority Act 2017.

The delegation also demanded inclusion of 124 Tiwa villages under the jurisdiction of Tiwa Autonomous Council which were left out from Tiwa Autonomous Council. They also demanded to conduct delimitation exercises in the constituencies of Tiwa Autonomous Council areas.

Chief minister Sonowal gave a patient hearing to all their demands and assured the delegation that the government would very sincerely and in the right spirit consider all the demands to find a lasting solution to all issues.

Industry and commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, minister of state for health and family welfare Pijush Hazarika, the members of the Tiwa delegation were present at the meeting.