Tearful adieu to brothers killed in city fire

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 24: The last rites of the two minor brothers, who died in a devastating fire at Basisthapur here on Thursday, were performed at Navagraha crematorium in the city on Friday. Family and locals of the area bid a tearful adieu to the deceased brothers. The funeral pyres of the two children were lit by their father, Tushar Goswami.

Heart rending scenes were witnessed at the cremation ground, as the mortal remains of the two brothers were laid to rest.

The tragic death of the two brothers has been widely mourned across the state. The victims identified as Ishan Goswami and his younger brother Ivan Goswami, lost their lives after a blazing inferno engulfed the top floor of the single-storey building they lived in, on Thursday.

According to initial police investigation, the fire started from the kitchen of their home. Reportedly, leakage in LPG cylinder has been ascertained as the cause of fire.