Tearful adieu to Martyr Pranay Kalita at Pathsala

Slain Assam Rifles jawan cremated with full state honours

HT Correspondent

PATHSALA, July 31: A pall of gloom descended at Ghatbar Saderi village near Pathsala town of Bajali subdivision in Assam’s Barpeta district as the last rites of martyred Assam Rifles jawan Pranay Kalita was carried out with full state honours.

Havildar Kalita was killed in terrorist attack in Manipur along with two others — Rifleman (GD) Methna Konyak and Rifleman (GD) Ratan Salam –on July 29.

Heart-rending scenes were witnessed at the house of the martyred where the grief-stricken relatives, including his wife and two children, were wailing at his untimely demise.

The body of slain Kalita arrived at the village at around 3 pm on Friday.

Son of Hari Prasad Kalita and Kalyani Kalita, martyr Kalita leaves behind his two minor daughters and his wife Jumi Kalita.

Born on January 26, 1982, Kalita joined the 4 Assam Rifles on March 30, 2001.

Barpeta deputy commissioner Munin Sarma and superintendent of police Rabin Kumar Singh visited Pranay Kalita’s home and met the family members. The minister Bhabesh Kalita represented the state government in the funeral.

A report from Imphal adds: To honour the supreme sacrifice made by Havildar (GD) Pranay Kalita, Rifleman (GD) Methna Konyak and Rifleman (GD) Ratan Salam of the Assam Rifles, a wreath-laying ceremony with full military honours was organised at Tulihal Airport, Imphal under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) on Friday.

During the solemn occasion, wreaths were laid to pay homage to the fallen soldiers by Manipur’s chief minister N Biren Singh and others.