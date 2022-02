Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 13: Haiborgaon TOP police on Sunday apprehended six teer tickets vendors from the greater Naromari area. Police recovered teer tickets and Rs 2,300/- in cash from their possessions.

The teer vendors arrested by police have been identified as Hibjur Rahman, Abu Taher, Nur Islam, Suraj Ali, Rustom Ali and Abdul Mannan, sources added.