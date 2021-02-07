Tejashwi Yadav to attend BPF programme

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 7: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav is likely to attend as chief guest in the Bodoland Accord Day celebrations organised by Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) in Kokrajhar on February 10.

Former Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF chose to invite Tejashwi Yadav, who is considered as bete noire of ruling BJP. The BJP has snapped ties with BPF after BTC elections in December, last. However, the BPF is still running alliance government with the saffron party in Dispur having three cabinet ministers.

The RJD is planning to contest between 25 and 30 seats in Assam in the upcoming assembly polls. It won 75 seats in Bihar last year to become the single largest party.

“Since BTC was created on February 10, 2003, the day is celebrated every year as Bodoland Accord Day by BPF. This year also BPF is going to celebrate the day at Bishmuri in Kokrajhar district, with a gathering of lakh. I would like to request (that) you kindly grace the programme as chief guest,” the BPF’s letter to Tejashwi Yadav, written by Hagrama Mohilary, said.

“Since the creation of BTC, the BPF ruled BTC till 2020. During this period the BPF could, in a real sense, create a peaceful atmosphere bringing people closer to each other and work for accelerated development,” the letter said.

In 2003, Mohilary, who was a hardcore activist of Bodoland Liberation Tigers (BLT), laid down arms to sign the accord that created the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The BPF walked out of the alliance with the Congress in 2015, and formed alliance with the BJP in 2016 Assam polls.

However, the BJP decided to go solo in the BTC polls snapping its ties with BPF. The saffron party chose Pramod Boro’s UPPL as it’s partner for the elections.

“Fourth BTC general election was held on December 10, 2020. In this election the BPF won 17 out of 40 seats. Despite winning only nine seats the UPPL-BJP-GSP formed the government. The people of Bodoland stand against discriminatory, communal, and religious fundamentalist organisations like BJP,” Mohilary added in the letter.