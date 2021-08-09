Teli launches 3rd ONGC handicraft project under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 8: Union minister of state for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment Rameswar Teli launched ONGC-supported Assam Handloom project ‘Ujjwal Abahan’ through virtual platform in New Delhi.

The project will support and train over a hundred artisans of Bhatiapar of Sivasagar in Hathkharga handicraft (North East Development Forum).

The project is in line with the government’s observance of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, under which Energy Maharatna ONGC earlier launched two projects supporting the indigenous handicrafts of the country.

Observing India’s 75th year of independence, PSUs under the petroleum ministry have undertaken 75 projects to be supported to commemorate each year of Independence. Of the 75 projects, ONGC is supporting 15 projects, which will be implemented by August 15, 2022. The 3rd initiative of ONGC is part of the first phase – in which the energy major will unveil five projects.

Thanking ONGC, Teli said that the Assam handloom project is worth over Rs 26 lakh and expressed confidence that it will substantially benefit the local weavers and boost the rural economy.

The Union minister noted that technological development is key to increase productivity through these projects. He expressed optimism that the example set by the ONGC will lead other PSUs to come forward and help support such beneficial schemes in the country.

Petroleum secretary Tarun Kapoor said it is commendable that ONGC through this unique CSR project is supporting handicraft and generating employment in rural areas. He noted that the skill-based training included in the projects is a major leap towards empowering underprivileged people of the country.

ONGC CMD Subhash Kumar noted that it is a matter of pride and honour to host such a CSR project as a part of the government’s celebration of the 75th year of Independence.

“ONGC has always been supporting local communities in and around its operational areas and will continue to do so,” Kumar added.

ONGC director (HR), Alka Mittal assured about the support to such projects in the future to make artisans self-reliant.

Crafts contribute around 13,000 crores to the economy of the nation every year, she added. ONGC director (Onshore), Anurag Sharma joined from Bhatiapar, Sivasagar site and assured of all the support to promote rich craft traditions of Assam.