Teli lays stress on growth of food processing unit in BTR

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 5: Union minister of state for food processing and industries Rameswar Teli on Monday visited Kokrajhar, heart of Bodoland Territorial Region administration.

He arrived for the first time after the BJP came to power in the state.

Teli attended a meeting with BTR CEM Pramod Boro and BTC officials from different line departments on the topic of prospects of food processing industries in Bodoland Territorial Region held at BTC secretariat.

Teli learnt about the feasibility of food processing and industry aspects in the BTR districts and emphasised creating food processing and industry units in the region.

Union minister Teli also visited Central Institute of technology (CIT) Kokrajhar and Bodoland University.

Teli after the meeting told the reporters that the government has been emphasising development and growth of food processing units and industries across the Assam state as well Bodoland Territorial Council districts.

He said that the government is setting up one mini food park in BTR, 200 micro food processing units in days to uplift livelihood across the region.

He said that the entire northeast region is getting 20,000 micro food processing units, of which Assam state is getting 13,000 units from the Union government.

He informed that since the BJP led NDA government came to power, Assam has got six food processing units across the state and BTR region is getting an opportunity to have growth and development of the units.

BTR CEM Pramod Boro said that the union minister Teli has opted for massive development and welfare aspects in BTR districts.

He informed that the union minister has promised for massive development and uplift of the region by bringing more opportunities in production of crops and food processing units.

He said that the biotechnology of Bodoland University which has been producing good quality mushrooms. It is regarded as a good production unit in the entire Asia.