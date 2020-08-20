Ten more succumb to COVID-19 in State; toll 213

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/TEZPUR/HAILAKANDI, Aug 19: The state has recorded ten more fatalities due to the virus taking the death toll to 213, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Wednesday.

Two deaths were reported each from Kamrup (M), Cachar and Karimganj, 1 death was reported each from Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Nagaon and Hailakandi districts.

“Subhash Ghosh (42) of Dibrugarh, Md Firoz Hussain (57) of Golaghat, Fazaluddin Ahmed (73) of Nagaon, Munwara Begum (40), Sigheswar Rai (88) of Kamrup Metro, Kalyanbrata Choudhury (50), Ranjana Bhattacharjee (51) of Karimganj, Bimolendu Chakraborty (84), Sitangshu Chanda (78) of Cachar, Bimalnandu Ray (64) of Hailakandi,” Sarma tweeted.

Meanwhile, a police personnel Hav Basanta Gogoi succumbed to the disease at Sonari Civil Hospital after he tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

However, his death is not yet recorded by the Covid death audit board.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

“It is with grief that we announce the untimely death of our colleague Hav Basanta Gogoi. He was tested +ve for Covid-19 today & succumbed to the disease at 04:00 PM at Sonari Civil Hospital. He is survived by his wife & 2 daughters. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” official twitter handle of Charaidoi Police tweeted and retweeted by the official twitter handle of Assam Police.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,116 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported on Wednesday night. The positive rate stands at 5.23%.

Of 2,116 fresh cases, 311 were reported from Kamrup (M), 190 from Cachar, 174 from Dibrugarh and 125 cases have been reported from Jorhat district.

Assam government conducted a total 40,389 tests in the past 24 hours.

Currently the state has recorded total 84,317 cases of COVID-19, the state has now 25,807 active cases, and 58,294 patients have recovered and 3 have migrated out of state.

Sonitpur DC tests Covid positive

Sonitpur deputy commissioner Manvendra Pratap Singh has been tested positive for COVID-19 along with his four-year-old son, mother-in-law and two brothers-in-law, a highly placed source from the health department informed on Wednesday.

It is reported that the DC’s mother-in-law along with her two sons had returned from New Delhi by road.

Earlier, the DC’s wife was found positive and was shifted to GMCH.

Now she has recovered and discharged from the hospital.

Covid tally 1782 in Hailakandi district

53 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from South Assam’s Hailakandi district on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 1,782.

Health authorities here disclosed that of the 53 positive cases detected on Wednesday, 44 cases have been detected under the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and nine under RT-PCR.

Altogether 875 cases have been found positive under RAT with over 50 per cent without travel history. 1,317 persons on being cured have been discharged from hospitals. The number of active cases is 454.

Four COVID-19 positive patients have breathed their last at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Seven deaths at SMC&H have been declared as ‘non-COVID’ by the State level Death Audit Board.

Six persons are currently under facility quarantine centres while 97 numbers of COVID-19 patients are under home isolation.

Of the 16,553 swab samples taken, 14,461 have tested negative. Swab results of 305 persons are awaited.

Meanwhile, the district administration intensified swab samples collection under RAT. 40-45 mobile medical teams have fanned out to different parts of the district. The administration has set a target of collecting 2,000 swab samples per day.

Deputy Commissioner, Megh Nidhi Dahal has urged people to get their swab tested to prevent further spread of the disease in the community.

Dahal has urged the religious leaders, community leaders, political leaders, senior citizens and people’s representatives to join hands with the administration in making Hailakandi a COVID-free district.