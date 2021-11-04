Tendulkar brightens lives of children in North-East 

Master Blaster boost for Makunda Hospital off Karimganj

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Nov 3: In continuation with his many humanitarian endeavours to help children from marginalised backgrounds, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has once again come forward to support the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Makunda Christian Leprosy & General Hospital located in the Karimganj district of Assam.

The hospital also gets patients from the neighbouring states of Tripura and Mizoram.

Through his Foundation, Sachin has offered to donate retinal cameras which can help diagnose Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP), a preventable complication among preterm neonates (new borns) which can cause blindness. This will benefit the nearly 45% preterm deliveries and 50% preterm admissions in its NICU. The nearest facility for ROP screening is available only in Guwahati, which is about 360 kilometres far and overnight from Karimganj. Sachin had earlier donated various medical equipment to the paediatric ward of the hospital, which has been benefiting over 2000+ needy children and their families.

Dr.Shajin MD, Consultant Paediatrician, Makunda Hospital said “Although it’s indicated for all high risk preterm babies, most often our babies don’t end up having their ROP screening, as most of our patients are from nearby tea gardens and other less fortunate communities around and do not have the means to travel all the way to Guwahati. We are thankful to the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation for coming to our rescue in getting this device which will go a long way in helping a lot of premature babies, getting treated in our hospital from the rural communities in and around us.”

Sachin Tendulkar’s work towards the cause of children, especially those belonging to the marginalised and the not so economically affluent section of the society, is well acknowledged. Working with tribal children in Madhya Pradesh towards a meals cum education program. He also supports a basketball excellence programme which builds life skills for tribal & economically disadvantaged girls & boys in Vajreshwari (Maharashtra). Providing education scholarships for meritorious students through Vidyarthi VikasYojana, access to quality healthcare for children from poor families, etc. are part of the work that Tendulkar has done and continues to do through his foundation.