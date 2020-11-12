Tension erupts along Assam-Nagaland border in Jorhat

Nagaland police set up camp in Dissoi Valley

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 11: Tension has resurfaced again along the disputed Assam-Nagaland border in Jorhat district following the erection of camp reportedly by Nagaland armed police inside Dissoi Valley Reserve Forest under Mariani Forest Range of the district.

Assam Police have also set up a camp at the spot to counter any further encroachment of land inside Assam border area.

High level talks between officials of Jorhat district and their counterparts in Mokokchung district in Nagaland were on to resolve the impasse till the filing of this report.

Jorhat district forest officer Bidyut Kumar Borthakur said that on Saturday they had been informed of an illegal construction being made near the Ao Senden village of Mokochung in the Dissoi Valley Reserve Forest by miscreants, which had been dismantled by forest personnel and Assam Police with support of the district administration.

“We had made it clear that the construction was illegal and on disputed border land and they had agreed but on Monday, about 200 metres away they had constructed a camp on top of a hillock,” he said.

Borthakur said that they had been informed of the matter on Tuesday after construction had reportedly taken place on Monday.

The official said that the 20-25 feet long hut could house 25 police personnel and had a separate ration room.

“We informed officials of Jorhat district administration including the police but were not allowed by the Nagaland Police to evict the encroachers and pull down the large bamboo hut covered by a tarpaulin as the Nagaland Police did not allow us,” he said.

Borthakur further said that the structure had been erected on disputed land and was in violation of the earlier Supreme Court order which had directed both states to maintain status quo in the disputed areas along the border.

He said that the Assam Police had set up a similar camp nearby to prevent further incursions.

Borthakur said that officials including Jorhat SP and DSP, ADC from Mokokchung were in conciliatory talks but the issue was yet to be resolved.

In 2013, a massive tension had erupted in the border area near Naginijan in Jorhat district.