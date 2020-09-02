Tension prevails in Margherita sub-division

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Sept 2: Tension prevails at Margherita Sub Division after the Margherita Block Elementary Education Officer Tankeshwar Gogoi, on Wednesday passed derogatory comments against the teachers’ fraternity of Margherita Sub Division.

Utpal Konwar General Secretary of Margherita sub-division Primary Teachers’ Sanmehloni said that due to the pandemic the teachers have not been able to attend the classes which the Margherita Block Elementary Education officer Tankeshwar Gogoi couldn’t digest it and passed the derogatory comments.

Notably, Gogoi has recently said that the teachers have been freely getting their salaries since 4-5 months and have grown fat.

Konwar said, “Due to the pandemic teachers have been forced to remain indoors which is not there fault. But the comments made by Margherita Block Elementary Education officer Tankeshwar Gogoi disrespects the honourable community of teachers.” He further gave a two day deadline to Gogoi to apologize before the teachers’ fraternity of Margherita sub-division and warned of a massive demonstration otherwise.