Tension runs high along Mizoram border, houses torched

Centre to hold talks with CS of both states **Sonowal moves PMO ** Zoramthanga assures peace

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 18: The Centre is all set to intervene in the inter-state border row between Assam and Mizoram as simmering tension is going on along the inter-state border at Lailapur following a flare up on Saturday night.

However, the situation is under control, a senior official of state home department here said.

Simmering tension prevailed on the Assam-Mizoram border after a violent clash took place between the people of the two states, injuring several.

The situation is now under control in the area, which is in Kolasib district of Mizoram and Cachar district.

Vairengte in Kolasib district is on the northern fringe of Mizoram through which the National Highway 306 (formerly 54) passes, linking the state to Assam. The nearest village in Assam is Lailapur, which is in the Cachar district.

A large number of Vairengte residents assembled when some people from Assam, armed with sticks and ‘dao’, pelted stones at a group near the auto-rickshaw stand on the outskirts of the border village on Saturday evening.

The irate mob from Vairengte retaliated and set on fire about 20 temporary bamboo huts and stalls built along the national highway by residents of Lailapur despite a prohibitory order being in place.

Official sources here said Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla will hold a video conference meet of the chief secretaries of Assam and Mizoram on Monday to discuss the contentious boundary dispute between the two states.

Informing this following an emergency Cabinet meet at Mizoram capital Aizawl on Sunday, state chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said taking note of the current developments the Union home secretary has decided to convene the meet of chief secretaries of both states.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal apprised the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and ministry of home affairs (MHA) about the prevailing situation at Assam-Mizoram border over phone on Sunday. Sonowal also telephoned his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga and talked to him about the incident that took place at the border.

During the talk, Sonowal stressed on taking productive measures and joint efforts to address the border issues. He also advocated amicably settling the border dispute and to work with cooperation for maintaining peace and law & order at the inter-state border.

Sonowal said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Northeast is experiencing rapid progress today. However, to maintain the momentum, there is a need to maintain peace and boosting relations between the states. He further said that there might have differences but all differences must be settled through dialogue.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga assured Sonowal to maintain peace at the inter-state border and working with cooperation.

As the situation turned worse on Saturday night, state environment and forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya visited Lailapur on Sunday, where some houses and stalls were torched by miscreants from other side of the border, and interacted with the local people to defuse the tension.

Suklabaidya, who rushed to the site of the incident at the instruction of the chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, said the incident that took place on Saturday night was the handiwork of miscreants out to create disturbance in society.

Assuring the local people living close to the border of safety and security, Suklabaidya said he would place their demands of police outpost and other security related issues to higher authorities.

The minister said the civil and police administrations of Cachar are doing their level best to deal with the situation and would take care of the security aspect so that the local people can live without fear.

He appealed to the people to remain calm and to help maintain peace and tranquility along the border as ‘the government is with you all and will take necessary steps’.

Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli too visited the troubled spot along the inter-state border to defuse tension and to instil a sense of security among the local people. Jalli assured the local residents that the administration would provide them security to ward off the evil machinations at work to create disturbance between the peoples of both the states.

Commissioner and secretary (home and political) Gyanendra Dev Tripathi assured the local people of protection and urged them to live in harmony with the people of neighbouring state.

DIG (Southern Range) Dilip Kumar Dey, additional deputy commissioner Rajib Roy and Sonai circle officer Sudeep Nath were also present.

Cachar superintendent of police Bhanwar Lal Meena too, rushed to the spot after he heard about the incident on Saturday night. “We got reports of a few temporary houses and stalls being burnt. Local police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. We are taking all possible steps to ensure such incidents do not recur in near future. We have also established contacts with our counterparts in Mizoram,” said Meena.

Security has been beefed up at Lailapur and along the inter-state border. The two states are often at loggerheads over the boundary, which they dispute.

Recently, a standoff took place near Thinghlun village in Mizoram’s Mamit district on the border with Assam’s Karimganj when Assam officials allegedly demolished a farm hut erected on the disputed land. Mizoram shares a 164.6-km border with Assam. Several dialogues held since 1995 to resolve the border dispute have yielded little results.