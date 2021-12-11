Tenure of Women Reservation in Urban Local Bodies to be Extended in Assam

HT DESK

In a welcoming move, the Assam Government has decided to provide women reservations for 10 years in Urban Local Bodies.

With this, the state government aims to amend the Assam Municipal Act 1956 which will enable women representation in governance and decision-making process.

The state cabinet on Friday decided to bring an amendment to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Act, 1969 to extend the tenure of women reservation up to 10 years in direct elections to posts of Councilors of the Corporation.