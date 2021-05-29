Terrace kitchen garden attracts locals in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 28: A terrace garden flaunting various vegetables has attracted many at Kokrajhar town.

Police Radio Organisation (APRO) employee Basudev Boro who lives on rent is the proud owner of the garden. He let people know that he has been cultivating various vegetables on the terrace for the last 5 years.

Boro has grown varieties of vegetables like bitter gourd (Titakerela), ridge gourd (jika), spine gourd (bhat-kerela), ladies finger, chilli, cucumber, pointed gourd (patal) and a variety of greens vegetables. Boro said the garden has made him self sufficient as he doesn’t have to buy vegetables.

Boro said he was always fascinated with farming and tried his hand on the terrace garden as an experiment.

What started as a passion has now become a hobby for him. Boro said that despite busy office schedule he would visit his vegetable garden everyday in the morning and evening whenever he gets time.

Boro said that besides providing health benefits, growing one’s own vegetables would bring happiness and peace to mind.