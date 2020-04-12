TEs in Sivasagar district reopening on April 15

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, April 11: Even if the ongoing lockdown period is extended for two more weeks, the tea estates in Sivasagar district will re-open on April 15 with strict adherence to the COVID-19 precautionary norms fixed by the Centre.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held in the deputy commissioner’s office here on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by minister of state (independent), revenue and disaster management Jogen Mohan.

The meeting was attended by all the stake holders, the managers, representatives of ACMS, small tea growers , bought leaf factories, Tea Association of India, ABITA, Bharatiya Chah Parishad, NE Tea Association, ACKS and ATTSA.

The minister called upon all the stake holders not to violate any of the guidelines mentioned in the advisory as precautionary measure against spread of COVID-19. He instructed the members to provide masks and other sanitizing facilities in the gardens and keep minimum 3 feet distance from one another.

Sivasagar DC Lakhinandan Gogoi instructed the tea garden managements to make a thorough sanitization of the respective garden complexes, factories and the even the vehicle and deploy only 50 percent workers at a time.

The committee suggested forming a monitoring committee in each garden with an assistant manager or the welfare officer as the nodal officer which will keep in touch with the respective revenue circle committee on day to day basis. If any bought leaf factory hires workers from outside, the owner must arrange their stay within the factory campus and provide them food after obtaining permission from the district authority.

The garden vehicles must have prior permission from the district police for plying on roads.