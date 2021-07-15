TET qualified candidates stage protest in Kokrajhar 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 14: Secondary Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) qualified candidates staged a protest demonstration in front of the BTC education directorate office in Kokrajhar in support of demanding early appointment of TET teachers across the four districts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on Wednesday. Notably, there are 1,422 teacher’s posts lying vacant in four districts of the BTR till date and among them only 622 persons are TET qualified in BTR districts to make appointments in teacher’s posts.

The education department had notified the advertisement for appointment of TET qualified persons in schools as teachers which was circulated and necessary verification was made in February last but till date no appointment has been made so far to engage as teachers in the schools. The TET qualified candidates have alleged that the BTC administration, education department have deprived the TET qualified candidates while appointing them and demanded the early appointment of TET qualified candidates across the BTR districts without keeping any bar of grace and non-grace.

Hundreds of TET-qualified candidates participated in the protest demonstration and demanded the early appointment of candidates in four districts of the BTR, which was carried out by the secondary TET-qualified candidates association of BTR. A memorandum was also submitted to the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region seeking early appointment of TET qualified candidates in the schools without keeping any bar while appointing the teachers. The association further warned to take strict protests if they fail to get appointments in days to come.

The leader of the association, Narad Wary said that the candidates are deprived of their engagement as teachers in the schools of Bodoland Territorial Region districts. He said that the candidates were successfully passed with norms and criteria as per advertisement published in a proper channel under the education department. “We are waiting for a nod of clearance from the education department to engage TET qualified candidates as teachers in schools of BTR districts with immediate effect as secondary TET qualified candidates have successfully completed their norms and criteria,” he added.