Tetanus plus vaccination programme held in Cachar

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Dec 13: A meeting of the district task force for launching Tetanus plus vaccination was held at the conference hall of the office of the deputy commissioner Cachar on Saturday.

Additional deputy commissioner Cachar (Health) Sumit Sattawan IAS presided over the meeting in presence of district development commissioner Cachar Jessica Lalsim and additional deputy commissioner Rajib Roy.

At the outset, Dr SK Roy, paediatrician, SM Dev Civil Hospital has given a detailed insight on the TD vaccine. Additional deputy commissioner health Sumit Sattawan has asked all the health officials and functionaries to gear up the tetanus plus vaccination programme to meet the target of 68657 children aged between 10 to 16years. Of the targeted 68657 children, 5200 fall under Bikrampur BPHC, 8459 under Borkhola BPHC, 10101 under Dholai BPHC, 4792 under Harinagar BPHC, 7627 under Jalalpur BPHC, 10140 under Lakhipur, 11720 under Sonai BPHC, 6854 under Udharbandh and 3764 under Silchar urban. Notably, the 20-day vaccination campaign will be beginning from Monday.

While addressing the media, Sattawan said, “TD vaccine for Tetanus and Diphtheria will start in campaign mode from December 14 for 3 weeks. Nearly 2700 centres have been identified for the purpose which includes anganwadi centres, health establishment, schools etc. It is very essential for all kids in the age bracket to get themselves vaccinated. The vaccine is completely safe and tested with no adverse effect. We request that all children in the age bracket are vaccinated.”

In the meeting, Lalsim also spoke about the vaccination programme. In her speech she said, “Health team must be proactive in implementing the program and ensure immunization of children of prescribed age groups. Our joint efforts will definitely make this immunization program a success and eradicate the disease.”

Meanwhile, district immunization officer Dr Rajat Deb asked all the in-charge of BPHC to ensure no children are left out of tetanus vaccination drive. He asked all BPHCs to open a control room to handle any emergency. Dr Rajat Deb disclosed that there would be a total 2652 sessions sites out of which 2288 would be under regular outreach sessions and 33 under fixed sessions.

Joint Director of Health, Cachar Dr Sudip Jyoti Das, statistical investigator, universal immunization programme, Nilanjan Gupta and journalists from the different media houses also attended the meeting.