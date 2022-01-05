Tezpur Branch of RBO Donates PC to Orphanage

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Jan 4: Regional Business Office (RBO) of State Bank of India, based in Tezpur Mission Chariali here donated two Computers (Desktop) on Monday to the ‘Nabaprabhat’ orphanage located at Ketekibari in Tezpur town under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. Asstt general manager, RBO, Tezpur Sanjib Kumar Dey and deputy manager of the RBO, Bibek Baruah formally handed over the two PCs to the proprietor of the orphanage Trishna Moni Laskar.

It is pertinent to mention that as part of their social activity, RBO, (SBI) Tezpur extended their helping hand to the orphanage with food and other materials during the Covid-19 situation also.