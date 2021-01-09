Tezpur MP reviews implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in Sonitpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Jan 9: A meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) was held in the Conference Hall of the deputy commissioner’s office here on Friday under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament, Tezpur HPC, Pallab Lochan Das and chairman of the DISHA committee.

Presiding over the meeting Member of Parliament, Tezpur HPC, Pallab Lochan Das reviewed the implementation of all the centrally sponsored schemes being implemented in the district in the presence of deputy commissioner Manvendra Pratap Singh, MLA Tezpur LAC, Brindabon Goswami, MLA Borsola, Ganesh Limboo, CEO, Zilla Parishad, Diganta Baishya, District Development Commissioner Farouk Alam, Chairperson, Sonitpur Zilla Parishad, Dolly Surin, ADC Parag Kakaty, heads of various departments, Panchayat representatives and other senior district administration officials.

The MP took reviews of all schemes related to employment generation, welfare-related schemes and those being implemented by various line departments separately. Taking a detailed review of the implementation of PMAY-G in the district, the MP directed all BDOs to expedite the construction of remaining houses soon and take stern action against anyone found involved in illegal practices.

The MP directed bank officials and departmental officials to improve the number of sponsorships under various government-sponsored schemes to unemployed youth and roll out benefits of various social security schemes launched by the Government of India. He also reviewed in detail the status of PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors in urban areas.

The MP also laid special emphasis on carrying out a market survey for requirement of goods, and give necessary support to the SHGs to produce and market these goods, in order to bring about economic sustainability.

The MP directed all heads of various departments to expedite the execution of all schemes and to ensure early completion of all targets.

In addition, he asked the deputy commissioner to separately hold a special review of schemes being implemented by the social welfare department. He also directed the Panchayat representatives to be more active and asked them to create awareness about various welfare schemes of the Government.