Tezpur Prepares for Bhogali Bihu Celebrations Amidst Restriction

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Jan 10: The people living in and around Tezpur town are all set to celebrate Bhogali Bihu amidst Covid restrictions set under the new SOP. For enjoying the unbridled joy of Bhogali Bihu, the post-harvest festival of feasting, people are busy in preparation of the most fun-filled agro-based festival while the rural people here are seen leaving no stone unturned to celebrate the most liked Bhogali Bihu with a spirit of harmony and togetherness pervading every aspect of the festival.

It is to be mentioned here that due to the pandemic situation in the last few years, people of the region could not celebrate the Bhogali Bihu festival as per their desire. However, with the relaxation of the situation this year, people expected to celebrate the festival, but with marking the third year of existence of Covid-19 and the emergence of another variant ‘Omicron’, people are now in dilemma whether they would face a more feared situation owing to the celebration of the festival. Amidst this confused situation, in village areas like Balikhuti, Saraka Baligaon, Bandarmari, Gerua, Puthimari, Kawoimari, Jahamari, Thelamara, Besseria, Bihaguri, Pithakhwa, Chardwar, Missamari Police Station, etc., falling under Tezpur sub division, people are determined to celebrate Bhogali Bihu this year. The rural agrarian people who are keeping true to the community spirit of the festival busy in making makeshift calls to meji or bhela ghar said, “Celebrating the very festival is not simply an enjoyment, rather it is a traditional practice that helps agrarian indigenous people to remain culturally strong.” They felt that over time, the festival of Magh Bihu and the rituals and practices associated with it have changed considerably. Although Assam’s economy is still primarily agrarian, many families have given up farming and moved to the cities.

Being essentially a harvest festival, the resonance of Bihu alters when removed from a rural-agricultural setting. For many city-dwelling families, the celebration of Bihu is hardly a community event. Electrical kitchen appliances have replaced traditional methods of preparing Bihu delicacies which require teamwork and collaboration. Packaged Pithas have similarly replaced home-made ones to an extent. “Traditions, customs and rituals are dynamic by nature which inevitably continues to evolve, to keep pace with the times. Despite all changes, at the heart of Bhogali Bihu lies a spirit of gregariousness. Amidst all these questions, only for the interest of keeping our culture and tradition intact we are trying to celebrate the Bhogali Bihu festival,” the villagers said expecting everything would go right during the festival.