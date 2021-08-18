Tezpur traffic personnel given fluorescent jackets

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Aug 17: All traffic personnel in Tezpur will now be spotted in fluorescent jackets. The traffic personnel received fluorescent jackets (also called as high visibility clothing) on Sunday last at the office of the superintendent of police, Sonitpur in a small thanksgiving function titled as “Shukriya” – a vote of thanks to all traffic heroes, organised by Rotary Club of Greater Tezpur in association with Rotaract Club of Greater Tezpur. This was observed as part of their thanksgiving gift on occasion of the 75th Independence Day of India. The project was led by chairperson – Rtr. Vinit Bothra, president Rtr. Rupanjali Devi, secretary Rtr. Ashish Jain along with support of other members. The reflective jackets were handed over in presence of addl. superintendent of police, Amar Choudhury, traffic-in-charge, Dhireshwar Baruah and other police officials.