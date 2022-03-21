Tezpur University Holds Workshop On Community Biogas System

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, March 20: A workshop on community biogas system was organised recently at Jharani village of Bihaguri Development Block as a part of research and outreach activities of Tezpur University. The workshop was inaugurated by Bhupesh Chandra Das, deputy commissioner of Sonitpur district. Prof VK Jain, vice-chancellor, Tezpur University and Karabi Karan, the chief executive officer, Sonitpur Zilla Parishad and several other dignitaries from Tezpur University, Bihaguri Block Development Office, Sonitpur District Office of Swaach Bharat Mission (Gramin) spoke on the occasion which was also participated by prospective users of community scale biogas system.

In his inaugural speech deputy commissioner, Bhupesh Chandra Das expressed his happiness on the initiative of the department of Energy, Tezpur University for bringing up community scale biogas facility in the village. He also said that the utilisation of cow dung for production of biogas and enriched organic fertiliser will address several key issues concerning rural economy, environment and sustainable crop production.

Karabi Karan urged the rural community for their sincere participation and said that the much-needed developmental benefits of utilisation of the locally available surplus resources through the Biogas system could be obtained only by their cooperation.

“The event organised in the users’ location will empower the community with knowledge and understanding about the operation and management of the community biogas system,” she added.

Prof VK Jain elaborated Tezpur University’s mandate to reach to the communities and specially thanked the Jharani village community for supporting the initiatives under RHEES (Rural Hybrid Energy Enterprise Systems) project operated by department of Energy of Tezpur University.

Prof DC Baruah, the organiser of the workshop said that Rural Hybrid Energy Enterprise Systems (RHEES) is a project supported by the department of Science and Technology, (SEED), government of India under RCUK-DST BURD (Bridging Urban Rural Divide) partnership undertaken in the Jharani village. Prof Baruah desired that the workshop would increase awareness about the uses of renewable energy based on locally available biomasses and also empower the rural community to run a viable business model around the community biogas system. About 140 participants attended the day-long workshop where several practical aspects of operations of community scale biogas systems were deliberated.