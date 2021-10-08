Tezpur youth set record in Assam Book of Records

HT Correspondent

Tezpur, Oct 7: Abhinash Hazarika, from Solmara near Tezpur has set a record in the Assam Book of Records by drawing the tiniest portrait of four great Indians, namely, Mahatma Gandhi, Martyr Bhagat Singh, Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in sixty minutes .

Abhinash took only 15 minutes to draw each portrait in the size of one square centimetre. According to the Assam Book of Records the portraits drawn by Abhinash was the tiniest of all it had. Nihal Pratim Bhagawati of Mirza, Guwahati set the previous record before Abhinash by making the tiniest portrait each of size 2cmX2.5cm. As a graduate of fine arts under Calcutta University, Abhinash already proved his talent with his different experimental charcoal, acrylic and oil painting art works.

