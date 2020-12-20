Thanksgiving mass held at Satgaon Catholic Church

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Dec 20: Fr Parish Priest Gabriel G Momin blessed the Thanksgiving mass was held at Satgaon Catholic Church, West Karbi Anglong on Sunday. While delivering the sermon he said that believers should be thankful to the ‘Giver’ who has bestowed rich crops such as paddy and other vegetables and particularly for protecting each and everyone of us from pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Christian community of West Karbi Anglong are all set to welcome Christmas with joy. All the churches have been decorated with lights and people are seen thronging to local markets to buy gifts for their near and dear ones.