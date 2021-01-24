THB college alumni meet held

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 24: The alumni meet of THB college, Jamugurihat was held on January 23 last with a day long programme. Chandra Mohan Nath, president of the Alumni Association hoisted the flag followed by Swahid Tarpan and Smriti Tarpan.

Indra Prasad Saikia, former HoD of English of the college inaugurated the open session with Chandra Mohan Nath in the chair. Sumanat Rajbanshi, secretary of the Alumni Association briefed the objectives and Dr Ajit Hazarika, principal of the college delivered the welcome note. Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika and ex-student of the college also graced the occasion.