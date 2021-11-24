The Birds and Bees Talk celebrates World Children’s Day 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 23: Reckitt, the global leader in consumer-healthcare led The Birds and Bees Talk programme, celebrated World Children’s Day and promised togetherness & awareness amongst the isolated sections of children in three states of North-East India including Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Initiating a conversation around child rights to emphasise on the 5 pillars of TBBT (Awareness, Consent, Protection, Equity and inclusion), The Reckitt led and Plan India backed programme reached out to Tea tribe and Chakma Tribe in Arunachal Pradesh. The session focused on motivating kids on inclusion and equity to all, promoting local sports to enhance the indigenous traditions and cultures. The session also witnessed participation from government bodies and speakers like Koing Samon Umbon, DDSE (Deputy Director of School Administration) and a social activist.

In the second leg of the knowledge sharing session, the programme collaborated with Tabitha Enabling Academy, Nagaland. Tabitha Enabling Academy along with TBBT, have worked towards bridging the knowledge gap among children and enabling them to lead a better informed life. Here TBBT conducted an open dialogue between the children of the three states and government officials like Vinie Doze, District Training officer, Department of Education, Govt of Nagaland, Shalom Chophy, DDTH Kohima Bible Seminary, Nagaland, Taipong Jamir, Academic counsellor, Disability Union, Nagaland.

In the last leg of the session, TBBT conducted an array of engaging activities for children of Sikkim to indulge in. Open ground activities like dance performances, quizzes, street plays, motivational talks, poetry, and painting were held as part of celebrating the occasion. The knowledge sharing and motivating sessions ended with judges like Dr Kabita Lama, Head of Nepali Department, Shiva Chettri, school teacher & art worker applauding the creative side of children.

Ravi Bhatnagar, director, External Affairs & Partnerships, South Asia, Reckitt said, “We at Reckitt believe that children are change agents and we re-imagine a better future for every child. On World Children’s Day we are making efforts to inculcate the values of togetherness, equality, inclusion amongst the vulnerable groups in the North East region. With the help of this initiative, with children and schools reopening, we opened a two- way road for discussions between the children and mentors with a focus on building a healthier and happy life for them.”

Mohammed Asif, executive director, Plan India stated, “At Plan India, our goal has always been to create a lasting impact in the lives of secluded adolescents and their communities and support them to have access to their basic rights including Protection, Education, healthcare, livelihood. Therefore, on the occasion of World Children’s Day, through community-building activities, knowledge sharing sessions, street plays we aimed to initiate conversations on child rights, inclusivity, protection, sexual and reproductive services for the younger people. We will continue to put in efforts to ensure that every child has access to knowledge and opportunities that help them to grow into healthy, informed and responsible adults.”