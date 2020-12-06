The Chocolate Room Café celebrates its 1st anniversary

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 5: The Chocolate Room Café, Tezpur celebrated its first anniversary on November 29 last. Various notable dignitaries from Guwahati and Tezpur and a vivid group of enthusiastic youth from different socio-cultural organisations across Tezpur attended the event.

The event began with the felicitation ceremony of the dignitaries Upendra Nath Sharma, chairperson of governing body, Darrang College and principal of Inspire Academy, Subhasis Bhattacharjee; deputy producer, News 18, Depali Devi.

Another attraction of the event was the cake mixing ceremony which was organised in Tezpur for the first Time. Co-owner of the Café Rajashree Goswami said, “The entire one year journey of TCR Tezpur is remarkable. From the day of its inception TCR has been committed to it’s social economic accountabilities. And most importantly we are committed to our values like giving platforms to the youth of the city to share their struggles, their narratives and their inspiring stories.”