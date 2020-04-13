The Jorhat connection to HydroxyChloroquine

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, April 12: Jorhat has a connection with the erstwhile Bengal Immunity Company Limited, the only government undertaking in India, which was later merged with Bengal Chemicals, which produces anti malarial drug, chloroquine phosphate / Hydroxy Chloroquine that has been found to be promising and is globally in demand to fight the dreaded novel coronavirus.

Way back in 1981-82, Bengal Immunity Company had sought the help of CSIR North East Institute of Science and Technology which was then known as Regional Research Laboratory, Jorhat to upgrade the BIC’s chloroquine plant which had become economically unviable at that time.

Dr PG Rao, former Director of North East Institute of Science and Technology who was then a scientist at RRL, said that a team including him, under the leadership of Dr KV Raghavan, had provided the basic design for the new technology which could produce 80 tonnes of chloroquine phosphate per annum.

“Dr BN Goswami of Chemistry Division and I had visited Bengal Immunity Company at Calcutta at that time for demonstration and participating in commissioning trials during its implementation phase. ” Dr Rao said over phone from Hyderabad.

Dr Rao is at present working at CSIR Indian Institute of Chemical Technology at Hyderabad in Telangana as CSIR Distinguished scientist.

“Bengal Immunity Company as it was then known had started the production of chloroquine during World War II,” Dr Rao said.

“BIC’s plant had become obsolete by the 80’s as it was producing only 4 tonne chloroquine per annum. After they had asked RRL for revamping and modernization of the process, we have modified the process, developed the modified technology and provided basic design for a plant, which could produce 80 tonnes per annum. But the commercial plant was built by a Calcutta based engineering firm Krebs and Sie Ltd., and was commissioned around 1992”. Dr Rao further said.

Dr Rao said that in Asia it was the biggest plant at the time to produce chloroquine phosphate, which was used as an anti malarial drug.

“Bengal immunity Company later merged with Bengal Chemicals can produce hydroxychloroquine after certain modifications to the structure,” he further said.

Hydroxychloroquine / chloroquine is under investigation by various research groups for effectiveness in treating SARS Cov -2, the virus which is causing the novel coronavirus pandemic.