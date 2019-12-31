Theatre veteran Ratna Ojha no more

Cremation to take place with state honours today

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 31: Veteran theatre personality, litterateur and social activist Ratna Ojha died at his residence here on Tuesday due to old age ailments. He was 88. He leaves behind three daughters at the time of his death.

His last rites would be performed at Navagraha Cremation Ground here with state honours at 11 am on Wednesday. His mortal remains will be brought to Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, where the people will officer their last respect to him before the last journey.

Recipient of the prestigious Natyasurya Award in 2005 for his contributions to theatre, Ojha had introduced street plays in Assam in 1971 with his skit ‘Kokaideo’ to revive the theatre movement in the state that was fading with the death of his mentor Phani Sarma.

Ojha had said he and his associates had decided to hit the streets to save the “drowning boat of theatre” instead of waiting for government facilities of affordable halls to enact plays.

The playwright’s theatre troupe ‘Gobhor Natyagosthi’ had produced the acclaimed trilogy — ‘Gobhor’, ‘Urbor’ and ‘Kobor’ — highlighting various issues afflicting the society.

Apart from the highly-acclaimed trilogy Gohbor, Urbor and Kobor produced by his theatre troupe Gohbor Natyagosthi, Ojha introduced cartoon theatre in the region.

A multi-faceted artiste, Ojha has also penned several novels and poems. He was also involved in the production and direction the documentary film Naam-ghar.

Ojha is part of the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra’s general council and he is also associated with the Northeast Zonal Cultural Centre. He is also the vice-chairman of the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust. Ojha had also introduced ‘cartoon theatre’ in the Northeast.

The cultural doyen of Assam was actively involved in the ongoing protests in the state against the amended Citizenship Act and had addressed rallies even three days before his death, sources said. Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi condoled the death of the veteran theatre personality.

In a condolence message, the Governor said, “I condole the death of Ratna Ojha who enriches theatrical landscape of the state with his innumerable contributions”.

His contributions to Assamese art, culture and literature would always be cherished, the Governor retorted. Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid his last respect to the mortal remains of Ojha in Guwahati. The chief minister also condoled the demise of the renowned litterateur.

Meanwhile, Sonowal directed the state chief secretary to take necessary steps for performing last rites of the eminent litterateur with the full state honours.

Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Industries and commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and BJP state president Ranjit Dass also condoled the demise of Ojha. The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora and leader of opposition in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia condoled Ojha’s death.