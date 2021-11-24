Thelamara bribery case: Circle officer, lat mandal chargesheeted

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 23: The state directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption has submitted a chargesheet in a court against two arrested accused – a circle officer and a lat mandal of Thelamara Revenue Circle, booked recently in a bribery case.

Baranya Ranjan Barthakur, the then circle officer, Thelamara revenue circle and Gulzar Hussain, lat mandal were arrested in connection with a case under Section 120 B of IPC (read with) Sections 7(a)/12/13(2) of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act 1988 (as amended in 2018).

The case was registered on September 27 last.

“The chargesheet has been submitted in the Court of the Special Judge on the 58th day, which is within the statutory period of 60 days. The chargesheet comprises 288 pages, including enclosures, and the case diary runs into 539 pages including connecting papers,” an official statement issued here said.

A total 20 persons including the complainants and other witnesses, who are acquainted with the facts and circumstances of this instant case or have taken part in investigation in some way or the other, have been examined and their statements have been recorded U/S 161 Cr.P.C. whereas statements of 6 other witnesses were also recorded by the magistrate under section 164 Cr.P.C, the statement added.

It may be mentioned that on the basis of a complaint, a trap was laid on September 27 last by a team of Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam in Guwahati. The lat mandal was caught red handed by the team while accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000 from the complainant.

The lat mandal, as part of conspiracy, was threatening and harassing the complainants by falsely claiming that their names were included in the list of middlemen involved in dealings of land.

The arrested accused claimed to have prepared the list of such middlemen on the instruction of Barthakur for taking action against them. He had been demanding Rs 8 lakh from the complainant as bribe for removing their names from the list and sparing them from ensuing legal action.

The bribe money was recovered from the possession of Gulzar Hussain in front of Satsang Vihar, Bhangargarh, Guwahati.

As the investigation revealed that the bribe was demanded by Gulzar Hussain at the behest of Baranya Ranjan Barthakur, who was arrested on October 2.