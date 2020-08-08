Thelamara still tense, Army stages flag march

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Aug 7: The Army has conducted a flag march in the troubled areas of Sonitpur district for the second day on Friday after the clashes between two communities following a bike rally by Bajrang Dal activists to celebrate the ground-breaking ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“However, the situation is under control and there is no report of fresh incident,” an official of district administration here said.

An indefinite curfew has been clamped in areas under the jurisdictions of Thelamara and Dhekiajuli police stations in the district on Wednesday.

The Army personnel conducted a flag march on Friday afternoon in the areas under Thelamara police station on the district administration’s request, a senior police official said.

“We have already detained two persons for questioning. There was no report of any untoward incident since last night. The situation is fully under control,” the official said.

At least 10 people from both sides suffered injuries. The Bajrang Dal, however, claimed at least 12 of its activists were injured.

Sonitpur superintendent of police Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta has also been camping at the spot since Wednesday evening. The clashes broke out when the bike-borne activists were going to a temple at Bhora Singori, playing loud music and mouthing slogans.

A senior official said locals objected to the booming music and questioned the presence of such a large gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to strife.

Sonitpur deputy commissioner Manvendra Pratap Singh’s vehicle was vandalised when he reached the spot shortly after the incident.

Meanwhile, Assam Ittehad Front and Muslim Students’ Union of Assam (MSUA) demanded a judicial probe into the clash between activists of Bajrang Dal and local residents.

In a statement both the organisations claimed that Bajrang Dal activists burst fire crackers on a mosque in the area on the day of the incident when they were celebrating the bhoomi poojan of Ram Mandir.

However; Bajrang Dal alleged that the locals attacked them and vandalised their bikes for chanting Jai Shri Ram. They further alleged that the locals chanted slogans like “Pakistan Zindabad”.

However, Sonitpur SP denied their allegation saying that the locals behaved friendly and no such slogans chanted. Both MSUA and Ittehad Front urged government to take strict action against the violators.