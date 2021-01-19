Those coming back to mainstream would be helped in speedy rehabilitation: Sonowal

CM distributes financial aids to surrendered NDFB militants

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 19: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the distribution of financial aids to surrendered members of militant organisation NDFB at a function held at GMCH auditorium in the city on Tuesday.

Notably, out of total 1615 members of all four NDFB surrendered factions, 1279 were provided Rs 4 lakh fixed term deposit certificates each and rest of the members would also be provided the same after completion of the necessary processes.

Addressing the surrendered militants at the programme organised by the Home Department, Govt of Assam and Assam Police, chief minister Sonowal urged the surrendered members of the militant organisation to make a fresh start in life and assured that the Central and State Governments, BTC administration and the people would always extend their support in this endeavour.

He also called on them to utilise the financial assistance judiciously and said that fixed term deposit certificates provided would enable them to take bank loans for agriculture, livestock farming, setting small industries etc apart from taking advantage of various government schemes.

Sonowal assured of giving necessary directions to banks from administration for the purpose while providing skill development training to Tuesday’s financial assistance recipients.

Hailing the Bodos for their work culture and bravery, Sonowal called on the youths of the tribe to work for the society with their abilities and talents and strive for strengthening peace and harmony among all sections.

The chief minister also informed that the State Government has already given written submission in the Gauhati High Court for reducing the pending cases against the surrendered militants according to laws so that they can live a life of dignity and the judiciary is requested to set up a special court for speedy disposal of the cases.

Speaking on the occasion, CEM of BTC Pramod Bodo informed that BTC authorities have constituted a three-member committee for overseeing the rehabilitation of surrendered NDFB militants and employed five advocates for speedy resolution of pending cases against the militants.

DG of Assam Police Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta urged the surrendered NDFB members to utilise the funds provided to them judiciously. In Tuesday’s programme, the chief minister also gave farewell to GOC of 4 Corps of Indian Army Lt. Gen Shantanu Dayal.