Thousands bid farewell to martyred army jawan

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 16: The mortal remains of Havildar Haradhan Chandra Roy, who was killed in action at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, were consigned to flames with full military honours in Dhubri district on Monday.

Roy’s last rites were performed on the banks of the Gauranga River at his village -Futukibari Medhipara in Bilasipara sub division of the district.

The funeral pyre was lit by the soldier’s wife along with their two year-old son in the presence of family members and hundreds of people, including villagers, Army, police and district officials.

The crowd gathered for the cremation chanted, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Pakistan Murdabad’, ‘Long live Hardhan Roy’ etc. Roy’s body arrived in Guwahati on Sunday and was taken to the Army Base Hospital at Basistha where chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid tributes. His remains were then taken to his home.

State food and civil supplies minister Phani Bhushan Choudhury, social welfare minister Pramila Rani Brahma, Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass were among those who paid their last respects to the soldier.

Several thousands of people participated in the funeral procession and bid a tearful farewell to the soldier. Roy, a havildar in the Army, is survived by his parents, wife and a two-year-old son.

He was killed on Friday in the Uri sector during heavy shelling by the Pakistani army. The chief minister had announced on Sunday that the state government would provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to Roy’s family.