Thousands bid tearful adieu to Tarun Gogoi

Lakhs hit streets to get the last glimpse of three-time chief minister

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 26: A sea of people thronged on the main streets of the capital city to bid tearful farewell to former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi, who was cremated with full state honours at Navagraha Crematorium here on Thursday.

From Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra where his mortal remains were kept for public homage for the last two days, on Thursday the funeral procession began for an inter-faith religious tour of the city.

As Gogoi’s entourage moved through the city streets, the city virtually stood still as a sea of humanity stopped by the roads to pay their last respect to their beloved leader. Showers of flowers were bestowed on the decorated vehicle carrying the mortal remains of Gogoi before the cremation.

From chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, senior Congress leaders to all the who’s who from state’s political, government officials and even common public assembled at the cremation ground. Assam government has already declared a half holiday on Thursday to mark the occasion.

The funeral pyre was lit by his son and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi in the presence of family members, amid chanting of Tai Ahom prayers.

Before the cremation rites, a final wreath-laying ceremony was held at the cremation ground where leaders cutting across party lines including chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass paid their last respects to the political stalwart.

Assam Police personnel gave gun salute to the mortal remains of Gogoi. Along with Sonowal various senior ministers of the state along with leaders of the Congress and other dignitaries also paid their floral tributes to the mortal remains of late Gogoi.

As per his wishes, the body of Gogoi has been taken to different places of worship. The mortal remains of Gogoi were taken to his official residence from Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, from where it was brought to the Roman Catholic Church at Rukminigaon.

Prayers were offered for eternal peace of the Congress veteran who had passed away on Monday. The mortal remains of Gogoi were brought to his official residence at the Minister’s Colony at Dispur from Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra. Wife Dolly Gogoi along with other family members paid their tributes to the veteran Congress leader.

Besides his wife, Gogoi left behind son and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, daughter Chandrika, daughter-in-law Elizabeth and grandchildrens.

After this his mortal remains were brought to a ‘Namghar’ at Zoo Road Tiniali where people offered his rich tributes.

His mortal remains were also brought to ‘Burha Jame Masjid’ at Ambari. Later, the mortal remains were taken to the ‘Ugratara Temple’ near Jorpukhuri and Latasil Bihu field.