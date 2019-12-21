Thousands of women stage protest against CAA

Modi, Shah and Sonowal misleading people: AASU

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ DIPHU/ JORHAT, Dec 21: Thousands of women staged protest in various parts of the state in response to the “all women protest’ called by All Assam Students Union (AASU) and 30 other ethnic groups against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 giving a clarion call to the BJP-led government not to implement the new legislation.

Addressing the women rally at Latasil Pavallion here, AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya claimed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal are misleading the people of Assam “with their unique formula of assuring to protect the indigenous people and at the same time bring in Bangladeshis here through the CAA”.

“We don’t understand their (BJP’s) peculiar formula. On the one hand they say the language, identity and land of the Assamese people are secure, on the other hand they will bring in Bangladeshis here through the CAA threatening the very existence of the indigenous people”, he said.

Bhattacharya referred to Sonowal claiming that only a negligible number of refugees from Bangladesh in Assam will be benefited by the amended Citizenship Act and said, “If the number is negligible then let him (Sonowal) tell Modi and Shah to take them from Assam and settle them in Gujarat. Being a small number, those people can be taken in one train only from Guwahati railway station”.

On the different number of illegal Bangladeshis here and in the country provided by the government, he said Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s figure is five lakh in Assam, when former Union home minister Indrajit Gupta had informed Parliament in 2004 that one crore migrants were in the country. The union minister of state for home Jaiprakash Jaiswal had said the figure was 1.2 crore.

AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath said the Modi government is misleading and creating confusion among the people to keep those Bangladeshis who entered the state till December 2014 using the CAA when the Assam Accord of 1985 said that all those who came in after Bangladesh independence on March 26, 1971 will have to leave.

“Through the Assam Accord we have on behalf of the country already taken the burden of illegal foreigners on our small state. Because of CAA now, we cannot take the additional burden till December 2014”, he added.

“We have given the illegal migrants all facilities in Assam so far, but we cannot allow them to contest elections in our state,” he said.

AASU general secretary Luringjyoti Gogoi addressing the rally claimed that the Modi government has brought the Citizenship Amendment Act with a “communal agenda”.

“The Act is disastrous as the settlement of large number of Bangladeshis in Assam will change the demographic pattern here affecting the existence of Assamese people, besides wiping out our Assamese language with Bengali The Bangladeshis will encroach our land, take away our jobs and political right,” he said, adding “We will not accept even one more Bangladeshi – either Hindu or Muslim in Assam”.

In response to the call of the AASU, a large number of women staged a sit-in-demonstration in front of Semson Sing Ingti Memorial Park on Saturday to register their protest against the CAA.

The protest was organised by Karbi Anglong District Students Union and Diphu Regional Students Union.

Karbi Anglong District Mahila Congress president, Kasang Terangpi called on women to come out from their homes to oppose the Act.

Attacking the BJP government, she said, “BJP has promised that they would fulfill the promises made during the elections, but now instead of fulfilling the electoral promises they have created numerous problems for the people. Because of CAA different parts of Assam including Karbi Anglong are burning.”

“On last Saturday, the Pradesh BJP president, Ranjeet Kumar Dass said that those involved in the CAA protest are all hen, duck and egg sellers. But here, there is no hen, duck or egg sellers. All present here are those having the blood of Assamese and Karbis. It is not hen, duck or egg sellers, but the artists, intellectuals, senior citizens, women and youth that have come out to protest. Dass should feel ashamed for speaking such irrelevant words. He has become blind as he could not make out who are protesting, he should go for treatment to regain his eye sight,” she said.

“I want to ask chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, CEM Tuliram Ronghang and MP Horensing Bey that why you have no sympathy for the people of Assam and Karbi Anglong. You have said if CAB implemented there would be no consequences for the Assamese people. But 2.50 crore Bengalis from Bangladesh are ready to come into Assam. We cannot accept CAA and until it is repealed the movement will continue,” she added.

Meanwhile, Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA) said CAA is against the constitution and is contravening the Assam Accord.

In a memorandum to the BJP national president Amit Shah, KLA said the foreign migrants that Assam will have to bear will be fatal to Assam. The CAA is against the interest of against the indigenous people of Assam.

In Jorhat, more than 500 inmates and disciples of the Puranimati Mayamora SatTra in the western outskirts of the town took out a procession through the main thoroughfares of the town in protest against the legislation.

The protestors dressed in traditional attire were accompanied by gayan bayan and walked from the Ajanta Hall Bypass to Garali and returned doing a round of the town. Answering a call of AASU for a show of women strength against CAA, a large number of women gathered in front of the DC’S office complex and in village block offices.