Thowra congress protests against price rise 

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, June 11: Under the patronage of Thowra block committee a protest programme against price rise was held by the workers of Thowra Block Congress, Thowra Yuba Congress, Thowra Mahila Congress and NSUl workers at Demow Petrol Depot on Friday.

In the protest programme the Congress workers shouted various slogans against the BJP Government and demanded a decrease in the price rise of petrol and diesel at the earliest. In the protest programme, workers of the Thowra Block Congress, Thowra Yuba Congress, Thowra Mahila Congress and NSUI workers were present.