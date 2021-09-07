Three accused of Abhaikuti gangrape charged

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 6: Police administration in Kokrajhar filed a charge sheet against the three prime accused of Abhaikuti rape and murder case where two young girls of a family were brutally raped and murdered.

Addressing a press conference on Monday held at SP office Kokrajhar, special DGP and in-charge IGP (BTR) Dr L R Bishnoi told that the police administration conducted a thorough investigation into the matter which had created chaos across the region that occurred on 11th June.

The prime accused were identified as Forizul Rahman, Nasibul Ali and Mozzamel Sheik who are now behind bars.

A case has been registered against them, Ref Kokrajhar PS case no. 440/2021 under section 120(8)302 IPC added section 376(AV376(Dy376(0)0A) IPC, R/W SEC 6 OF POCSO ACT & R/W SEC 3(1)(W)3(2)(V) OF SC/ST prevention of atrocities act, 1989.

Dr Bishnoi said that the police administration have so far completed all kinds of investigation into the incident and accordingly filed the charge sheet against the brutal rape and murder case.