Three-day Amur Falcon festival from Nov 9

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 30: The Karbi Students Association (KSA-Thangsing) and Four Seasons Foundation, NGO will host the third edition of Amur Falcon Festival at Moushaldiang, near Umrukhuti, Chinthong, West Karbi Anglong from November 9 to 11.

Informing about the three-day festival in a press conference held here at KSA office, Rongthe-ang, KSA president, Thangsing Timung said KSA and Four Seasons Foundation have come together to host the third edition of Amur Falcon Festival at Moushaldiang, Chinthong from November 9 to 11. The purpose of organising the festival is aimed at protecting and popularize Amur Falcon, one of the endangered migratory birds from Siberia. The Amur Falcon also pays a visit to Umrukhuti in Chinthong, West Karbi Anglong before heading back to Siberia.

Inviting tourist and others to the three-day festival the KSA president said the earlier two editions of the festival was successful and hope that this one will be a success as well.

The vice president, Amur Falcon Celebration Committee and one of the members of Four Seasons Foundation, Dhiraj Diphusa said the festival is being organised to promote peace and brotherhood amongst all tribes and communities living in Karbi Anglong.

It is also aimed at creating awareness among the locals not to harm Amur Falcons, welcome them as they halt for a short time at Umrukhuti in Chinthong. Exciting events like traditional sports, paragliding, trekking, birds watching, local food and cultural evening are included, Diphusa said. Chief executive member, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang will be the chief guest, he informed.