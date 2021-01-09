Three DIPROs to be awarded

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Jan 9: Media adviser to chief minister of Assam, Hrishikesh Goswami announced that three district information officers will be given awards for their outstanding services by chief minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal at a ceremonial function soon.

He made this disclosure while having an interactive session with all the DIPROs/SDIPROs of the department during a video conference from the conference room of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations on Friday. During the two-hour long interaction, Goswami reviewed the status and activities and enquired about the issues faced by officers of the department while performing their duties.

He suggested some steps for building rapport between the Information Public Relations establishments and senior citizens and intellectuals of the districts by maintaining regular contacts with them over telephone by inquiring about their problems and wishing them on various occasions on behalf of the department.

He emphasised on the improvement of the relationship between government and public through sincere and dedicated services of the officers of the department and urged them to act as a bridge by maintaining good relationships. Goswami also asked the officers to ensure regular uploading of news items and other important programmes and policies of the government on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc. The media adviser to CM lauded the initiative by district information and public relations officer of Hailakandi, Sabir Nishat to build up a good relationship with the denizens of the district by floating the Citizens’ Reporter Group through which citizen reporters report on civic problems plaguing them and these are being taken up with the heads of the concerned departments and addressed effectively. Goswami asked Nishat to apprise the laudable initiative to the chief minister and asked the officials to replicate the innovative concept in their respective districts and subdivisions to bring the government closer to the people.

Director, Information and Public Relations, Anupam Choudhury asked the officials to play a proactive role in highlighting government achievements and various schemes, including MP/MLA LAD. He said the performance of the officers are being assessed and evaluated for the awards to be handed over by the chief minister.

secretary information and public relations, Neera Gogoi Sonowal, Additional Director, Pradip Brahma and Editor of Raijor Batori, Bhupendra Nath Bhattacharya also attended the video conference.