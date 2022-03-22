Three File Papers For RS Polls from Assam

Guwahati, March 21 (PTI): Three candidates, two from the BJP-led ruling alliance and one from the Congress as the joint Opposition nominee, on Monday filed their nomination papers for elections to the two Rajya Sabha seats from Assam, scheduled to be held on March 31.

The BJP’s Pabitra Margherita, its alliance partner UPPL’s Rwngwra Narzary and Congress candidate and sitting Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora filed their nomination papers in the assembly secretary’s office here.

Monday was the last day of filing nomination papers.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied Margherita when the candidate filed nomination papers.

Margherita’s victory is assured while a contest is on the cards for the other seat with the chief minister urging all Congress MLAs to vote for the candidate of the ruling alliance for that seat.

“We do not want the votes of the AIUDF but I urge all Congress MLAs to vote for the ruling alliance candidates as they can raise the voice of the people and the state in the Rajya Sabha,” Sarma said.