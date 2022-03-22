Tuesday, March 22
Latest News
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
You are at:»»Three File Papers For RS Polls from Assam
BJP candidate Pabitra Margherita in presence of Assa m Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma filing his nomination paper for the Rajya Sabha seat, at Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati, Monday, March 21, 2022. State BJP President Bhabesh Kalita, AGP president Atul Bora and BTC Chief and UPPL president Pramod Boro also seen.

Three File Papers For RS Polls from Assam

0
By on Regional
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Guwahati, March 21 (PTI): Three candidates, two from the BJP-led ruling alliance and one from the Congress as the joint Opposition nominee, on Monday filed their nomination papers for elections to the two Rajya Sabha seats from Assam, scheduled to be held on March 31.

The BJP’s Pabitra Margherita, its alliance partner UPPL’s Rwngwra Narzary and Congress candidate and sitting Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora filed their nomination papers in the assembly secretary’s office here.

Monday was the last day of filing nomination papers.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied Margherita when the candidate filed nomination papers.

Margherita’s victory is assured while a contest is on the cards for the other seat with the chief minister urging all Congress MLAs to vote for the candidate of the ruling alliance for that seat.

“We do not want the votes of the AIUDF but I urge all Congress MLAs to vote for the ruling alliance candidates as they can raise the voice of the people and the state in the Rajya Sabha,” Sarma said.

 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply