Three held for cattle smuggling in Tezpur

HT Correspondent

Tezpur, Nov 7: The Sonitpur police on the basis of a secret information rescued 40 numbers of bull calves from a truck bearing registration no AS-01-GC-2487 at a check post near Kaliabhomora bridge under Barghat outpost of Tezpur police station. They were brought from 18 Mile under Chariduwar police station to Rupahi, under Nagaon district.

Three persons namely Abul Basar, Rupahi, Habijul Islam of Lumding, Arki Dakhar of Narking of West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya have been apprehended in this regard. A case vide Tezpur PS case no 2461/21 u/s 379/411 IPC r/w Sec 11(d)/(e) /(f) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered and further investigation is going on. The Sonitpur police is keeping a sharp vigilance against illegal cattle syndicate.

Meanwhile, in continuation with the drive against illegal teer gambling to put all the racketeers behind the bars, the Sonitpur police has achieved a lot too. In their search operations conducted against it, more than ten people were apprehended. Several mobile handsets, cash money and other amenities along with motorcycles, scooty and cycles etc. were also seized from the accused persons during the last two weeks.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.